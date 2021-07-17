PHOTOS: Beach Bash 2021 a bit of sandy fun

Visitors had a sandy good time at Beach Bash Friday, July 16, 2021, at Lake Lanier Olympic Park. People were treated to food, live music, rowing and a hula hoop contest. (Photo by John H. Grogan)
Visitors had a sandy good time at Beach Bash Friday, July 16, 2021, at Lake Lanier Olympic Park. People were treated to food, live music, rowing and a hula hoop contest. (Photo by John H. Grogan)
Visitors had a sandy good time at Beach Bash Friday, July 16, 2021, at Lake Lanier Olympic Park. People were treated to food, live music, rowing and a hula hoop contest. (Photo by John H. Grogan)
Visitors had a sandy good time at Beach Bash Friday, July 16, 2021, at Lake Lanier Olympic Park. People were treated to food, live music, rowing and a hula hoop contest. (Photo by John H. Grogan)
Visitors had a sandy good time at Beach Bash Friday, July 16, 2021, at Lake Lanier Olympic Park. People were treated to food, live music, rowing and a hula hoop contest. (Photo by John H. Grogan)
Visitors had a sandy good time at Beach Bash Friday, July 16, 2021, at Lake Lanier Olympic Park. People were treated to food, live music, rowing and a hula hoop contest. (Photo by John H. Grogan)
Visitors had a sandy good time at Beach Bash Friday, July 16, 2021, at Lake Lanier Olympic Park. People were treated to food, live music, rowing and a hula hoop contest. (Photo by John H. Grogan)