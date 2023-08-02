PHOTOS: 2023 Jack McKibbon BLT Luncheon

Hundreds gather Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Peach State Bank & Trust for the annual Jack McKibbon BLT Luncheon in the bank parking lot along E.E. Butler Parkway in Gainesville. The BLT Luncheon originated upwards of 25 years ago with its namesake Jack McKibbon and fellow locals Howard Whelchel, Lee Martin, Brent Danneman, Howard Page, Joe Wyant and George Seelke. The friends hosted the event at a warehouse near Browns Bridge Road in Gainesville until 2016, when McKibbon announced its retirement.
by Scott Rogers