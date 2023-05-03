By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Photos: 2023 Blue Sky Concert Series kicks off in downtown Gainesville
05042023 BLUESKY 7.jpg

A pooch lies on a blanket on the square in downtown Gainesville Wednesday, May 3, 2023, during the first Blue Sky Concert of the season.

by Scott Rogers
05042023 BLUESKY 6.jpg

Visitors to downtown Gainesville enjoy lunch on the lawn in the square for the first Blue Sky Concert of the season Wednesday, May 3, 2023, featuring musician Rodney Appleby. The event takes place every Wednesday in May from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

by Scott Rogers
05042023 BLUESKY 4.jpg

Visitors to downtown Gainesville sit on the lawn on the square for the first Blue Sky Concert of the season Wednesday, May 3, 2023, featuring musician Rodney Appleby. The event takes place every Wednesday in May from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

by Scott Rogers
05042023 BLUESKY 5.jpg

Rodney Appleby performs Wednesday, May 3, 2023, on the square in downtown Gainesville kicking off the first Blue Sky Concert of the season. The concert features some standing tables, but visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or picnic blankets. The event takes place every Wednesday in May from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

by Scott Rogers
05042023 BLUESKY 3.jpg

Rodney Appleby performs Wednesday, May 3, 2023, on the square in downtown Gainesville kicking off the first Blue Sky Concert of the season. The concert features some standing tables, but visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or picnic blankets. The event takes place every Wednesday in May from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

by Scott Rogers
05042023 BLUESKY 1.jpg

Rodney Appleby performs Wednesday, May 3, 2023, on the square in downtown Gainesville kicking off the first Blue Sky Concert of the season. The concert features some standing tables, but visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or picnic blankets. The event takes place every Wednesday in May from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

by Scott Rogers
05042023 BLUESKY 2.jpg

Visitors to downtown Gainesville sit on the lawn on the square for the first Blue Sky Concert of the season Wednesday, May 3, 2023, featuring musician Rodney Appleby. The event takes place every Wednesday in May from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

by Scott Rogers