By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
PHOTOS: 2023 Big Bicycle Ride Across Georgia rolls into Gainesville
06062023 BRAG 12.jpg

Participants in the annual Bicycle Ride Across Georgia arrive Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Gainesville Civic Center after leaving Clarksville earlier in the morning. The group will camp at the Civic Center where facilities are set up for showers, food and bike repairs if needed. Tuesday morning the group will begin their trip to Braselton.

by Scott Rogers
06062023 BRAG 11.jpg

Participants in the annual Bicycle Ride Across Georgia arrive Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Gainesville Civic Center after leaving Clarksville earlier in the morning. The group will camp at the Civic Center where facilities are set up for showers, food and bike repairs if needed. Tuesday morning the group will begin their trip to Braselton.

by Scott Rogers
06062023 BRAG 10.jpg

Participants in the annual Bicycle Ride Across Georgia arrive Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Gainesville Civic Center after leaving Clarksville earlier in the morning. The group will camp at the Civic Center where facilities are set up for showers, food and bike repairs if needed. Tuesday morning the group will begin their trip to Braselton.

by Scott Rogers
06062023 BRAG 7.jpg

Participants in the annual Bicycle Ride Across Georgia arrive Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Gainesville Civic Center after leaving Clarksville earlier in the morning. The group will camp at the Civic Center where facilities are set up for showers, food and bike repairs if needed. Tuesday morning the group will begin their trip to Braselton.

by Scott Rogers
06062023 BRAG 8.jpg

Participants in the annual Bicycle Ride Across Georgia arrive Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Gainesville Civic Center after leaving Clarksville earlier in the morning. The group will camp at the Civic Center where facilities are set up for showers, food and bike repairs if needed. Tuesday morning the group will begin their trip to Braselton.

by Scott Rogers
06062023 BRAG 9.jpg

Participants in the annual Bicycle Ride Across Georgia arrive Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Gainesville Civic Center after leaving Clarksville earlier in the morning. The group will camp at the Civic Center where facilities are set up for showers, food and bike repairs if needed. Tuesday morning the group will begin their trip to Braselton.

by Scott Rogers
06062023 BRAG 5.jpg

Participants in the annual Bicycle Ride Across Georgia arrive Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Gainesville Civic Center after leaving Clarksville earlier in the morning. The group will camp at the Civic Center where facilities are set up for showers, food and bike repairs if needed. Tuesday morning the group will begin their trip to Braselton.

by Scott Rogers
06062023 BRAG 6.jpg

Participants in the annual Bicycle Ride Across Georgia arrive Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Gainesville Civic Center after leaving Clarksville earlier in the morning. The group will camp at the Civic Center where facilities are set up for showers, food and bike repairs if needed. Tuesday morning the group will begin their trip to Braselton.

by Scott Rogers
06062023 BRAG 4.jpg

Participants in the annual Bicycle Ride Across Georgia arrive Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Gainesville Civic Center after leaving Clarksville earlier in the morning. The group will camp at the Civic Center where facilities are set up for showers, food and bike repairs if needed. Tuesday morning the group will begin their trip to Braselton.

by Scott Rogers
06062023 BRAG 3.jpg

Participants in the annual Bicycle Ride Across Georgia arrive Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Gainesville Civic Center after leaving Clarksville earlier in the morning. The group will camp at the Civic Center where facilities are set up for showers, food and bike repairs if needed. Tuesday morning the group will begin their trip to Braselton.

by Scott Rogers
06062023 BRAG 2.jpg

Participants in the annual Bicycle Ride Across Georgia arrive Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Gainesville Civic Center after leaving Clarksville earlier in the morning. The group will camp at the Civic Center where facilities are set up for showers, food and bike repairs if needed. Tuesday morning the group will begin their trip to Braselton.

by Scott Rogers
06062023 BRAG 1.jpg

Participants in the annual Bicycle Ride Across Georgia arrive Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Gainesville Civic Center after leaving Clarksville earlier in the morning. The group will camp at the Civic Center where facilities are set up for showers, food and bike repairs if needed. Tuesday morning the group will begin their trip to Braselton.

by Scott Rogers