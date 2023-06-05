PHOTOS: 2023 Big Bicycle Ride Across Georgia rolls into Gainesville

Participants in the annual Bicycle Ride Across Georgia arrive Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Gainesville Civic Center after leaving Clarksville earlier in the morning. The group will camp at the Civic Center where facilities are set up for showers, food and bike repairs if needed. Tuesday morning the group will begin their trip to Braselton.
