Outdoor summer concert series set to take the stage at Smithgall Arts Center

Summer music season at The Arts Council Smithgall Arts Center is back on the calendar, staging a series of opportunities for folks to sing and dance the night away to some of their favorite tunes.
Peach State Bank & Trust Summer Music Series
When: Select evenings from May through September
Where: The Arts Council Smithgall Arts Center, 331 Spring St. SW, Gainesville
Tickets and info: theartscouncil.net/events/summer-music-series
From Latin rhythm and symphonic ensembles to timeless hits and Southern roots, the Peach State Bank & Trust Summer Music Series is set to cover all the bases.
The series kicks off Saturday, May 6, with Fly Betty Band, followed by North Georgia Chamber Symphony May 13, The Venue Jazz Orchestra May 20, A Celebration of the Allman Brothers tribute band June 3, Riverstreet June 17, Northwinds Symphonic Band’s Patriotic Pops Concert July 3, Marcel Portilla Band July 15, Back in Time Band July 29, Mary Kate Farmer Aug. 12 and concluding with Dancing Dream, an ABBA tribute, Sept. 22.
The outdoor concerts will be held rain or shine on the grounds of the Smithgall Arts Center.
Various food trucks are slated to be on site throughout the series.
All performances are slated for 8 p.m., with the exception of the May 13 performance, which is set for 4 p.m. with free admission.
Individual tickets to the other performances range from $15 to $38.
With the exception of the May 13 and May 20 performances, guests can also reserve tables with seating for eight for front-row views of the entertainment. Otherwise, guests are encouraged to arrive with their own lawn chairs in tow.For tickets and additional information, visit theartscouncil.net/events/summer-music-series.