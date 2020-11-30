‘Old Fashioned Christmas’ is back in Dahlonega for 2020. Here’s what to expect

Holiday cheer has already settled in Dahlonega for its annual Old Fashioned Christmas.



The town’s tree and square now illuminate the cold night, and will continue until Sunday, Jan. 10.

Like every year, shops in downtown Dahlonega will keep their businesses open longer to welcome holiday shoppers.

Starting Wednesday, Dec. 2, Cathy McLendon, information specialist at the Dahlonega Visitors Center, said horse-drawn carriage rides will run each day — not including Christmas — until the end of December. Weather permitting, she said three carriages will be on the square at a time to give people a tour of the town’s historic district.

Dahlonega Carriage and Horse Rides will offer the experience on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 13 and under.