Not ready for summer to end? Hall County Parks and Leisure is hosting a Last Call Before Fall bash

The event will energize the evening with music, food and kid-friendly activities. The park’s field will have picnic tables and open space to set up chairs and blankets.

Becky Ruffner, marketing and public relations specialist for Hall’s Parks and Leisure department, said Last Call Before Fall is all about coming together for a night by the lake.

“We feel like people have wanted to be able to get out and enjoy the summer, especially after this past year,” she said.

Food, dessert and beverage vendors will set up at the event, including Old Dad’s Wings, Talmo Cattle Drive, The Inked Pig, Tap It, Like Nawlins, Simple Dee-Likes, Paw Paw’s Peanuts and Kona Ice.

Rock Band 809 Cherry Street will perform live music, playing popular tunes from the ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s.

All amenities, including the playgrounds, will remain open during the event. Admission is free, along with access to the park’s splash pad for kids.

“I think being able to put live music and food trucks out there and just bring people together, is a benefit for our community,” Ruffner said.

Since Last Call Before Fall is outside, Ruffner said social distancing and wearing a mask is recommended but not required. All restrooms, playgrounds and the splash pad will be sanitized prior to the event.