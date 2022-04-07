This new playground prioritizes inclusion, equity at Midland Greenway

Mattison said Parks and Recreation is working to implement more inclusive programming specific to summer camp and the city’s pool season. Last year, the department hosted an inclusive swim night tailored for swimmers who have sensory processing disorders and is eyeing hosting more this year.

“We adapted the way we lifeguard to be more inclusive,” Mattison said. “What’s the number one thing lifeguards do? They blow their whistle. And that can be very off putting for someone who has some sensory issues. So we came up with another way to do that. We’re expanding what we have to offer and increasing our knowledge base overall.”

As for the playground — and Midland Greenway at large — the department’s intention is to provide a “safe, stress-free, enjoyable environment” not only for the children at play, but their parents and guardians as well.

Additional site amenities in the works include a covered amphitheater plaza with ample seating and public restrooms at the corner of Banks Street and Gordon Avenue, as the nearest facilities at present are about two blocks away near the skate park, according to Mattison.

“We are doing our best to add amenities (to) create such a great, welcoming environment in that area,” Mattison said.

A formal ribbon cutting for the playground is slated for 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 13.

For more information on Gainesville Parks and Recreation programs and offerings, follow the department on Facebook.