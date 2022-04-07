This new playground prioritizes inclusion, equity at Midland Greenway

Inclusive Playground at Midland Greenway
Where: 682 Grove St., GainesvilleMore info: facebook.com/gainesvilleparkandrec
Inclusivity has a permanent home at the Midland Greenway.
Housed by Gainesville Parks and Recreation, the park now boasts a 6,500-square-foot inclusive playground designed for children of all ages and physical abilities.
The structure is fully compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to Parks and Recreation Director Kate Mattison, with ramps, gliders and other adaptive features affording easy and equitable access for wheelchair users.
Other features like music panels, gravity cubes and accelerator swings aim to increase gross motor skills and adapt to children’s vestibular and proprioceptive senses, which relate to movement and body awareness, respectively — senses Mattison said she discovered the significance of through research.
“I did a lot of research on this because I wanted to have more knowledge on the topic … and I actually learned about senses that I don’t think about,” Mattison said. “We think about touch, taste, smell, hearing — but there’s a couple more. Some of the features that we have (on the playground) offer these different types of sensory experiences in different ways. It’s a complete array.”
Offering such amenities has been a dream of the department’s for the better part of a decade, according to Mattison.
“We have talked for a long time that we don’t have enough therapeutic recreation or adaptive programming, and we’re trying to increase that and be more inclusive in everything that we offer,” Mattison said. “We’re not experts on the topic, but we want to do what’s right for as many people as possible. We are definitely learning as we grow, we are doing our absolute best.”
Mattison said Parks and Recreation is working to implement more inclusive programming specific to summer camp and the city’s pool season. Last year, the department hosted an inclusive swim night tailored for swimmers who have sensory processing disorders and is eyeing hosting more this year.
“We adapted the way we lifeguard to be more inclusive,” Mattison said. “What’s the number one thing lifeguards do? They blow their whistle. And that can be very off putting for someone who has some sensory issues. So we came up with another way to do that. We’re expanding what we have to offer and increasing our knowledge base overall.”
As for the playground — and Midland Greenway at large — the department’s intention is to provide a “safe, stress-free, enjoyable environment” not only for the children at play, but their parents and guardians as well.
Additional site amenities in the works include a covered amphitheater plaza with ample seating and public restrooms at the corner of Banks Street and Gordon Avenue, as the nearest facilities at present are about two blocks away near the skate park, according to Mattison.
“We are doing our best to add amenities (to) create such a great, welcoming environment in that area,” Mattison said.
A formal ribbon cutting for the playground is slated for 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 13.
For more information on Gainesville Parks and Recreation programs and offerings, follow the department on Facebook.