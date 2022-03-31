This new lifeguard training program is working to address an ongoing shortage

Whistle Worthy Lifeguard Training Program
When: April 23-May 15
Where: Frances Meadows Aquatic Center
How much: FreeMore Info: https://www.gainesville.org/716/Whistle-Worthy-Program
The Frances Meadows Aquatic Center is giving local swimmers the opportunity to save lives with its new Whistle Worthy program — a series of classes designed to develop trainees into skilled and certified lifeguards.
The best part, according to the aquatic center’s division manager Zandrea Stephens, is the program is free, as is the certification course at the end.
Anyone 15 or older can join the program, although some level of swimming ability is required to pass the first step of the program. There are four levels that prospective lifeguards must pass in order to advance to the final step, the certification course.
Level 1 begins April 23 with a simple meet-and-greet and swim test, while Level 2 begins April 30 with an informational session on the program’s mission statement, interview tips and pointers.
Levels 3 and 4 begin May 6 and May 12, respectively, and are hands-on practice sessions. Passing Level 3 requires four hours of swim time; passing Level 4 requires daily attendance from Thursday, May 12 to Sunday, May 15, when the exit exams will take place.
Further details on the program can be found on Frances Meadows' website.
“We’re not talking rigorous,” Stephens said. “We’re talking about giving a simple swim test, being able to tread water as well. Then we’re going to inform them — we have an informational section. Then we’re going to show them the swim requirements on passing the lifeguard certification test.”
The Whistle Worthy program was created in response to a nationwide lifeguard shortage, according to Stephens. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that recreational protective service workers, including lifeguards, have been gradually declining for years.
“This is a national crisis,” Stephens said. “In the summertime, everyone wants to go swimming, so we are focusing on those people in the community who know how to swim but never thought of being lifeguard certified.”
Stephens described the inaugural program as one-of-a-kind. Aside from being free, there’s no risk for swimmers who don’t quite have what it takes; those who join the program and find that lifeguarding isn’t right for them will be evaluated for other jobs at the aquatic center.
Even those who can’t swim can still lend a hand in combating the lifeguard shortage by referring people to the program. Stephens said that Frances Meadows will be giving away prizes like free memberships to those whose referral passes the program.
To sign up, prospective participants can call 678-989-3380 or visit Frances Meadows in person.
“We’re trying to reach out into the community to all of the youth, young adults and seniors who are able to swim and provide this program for them,” Stephens said.