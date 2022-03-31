This new lifeguard training program is working to address an ongoing shortage

The Frances Meadows Aquatic Center is giving local swimmers the opportunity to save lives with its new Whistle Worthy program — a series of classes designed to develop trainees into skilled and certified lifeguards.

The best part, according to the aquatic center’s division manager Zandrea Stephens, is the program is free, as is the certification course at the end.

Anyone 15 or older can join the program, although some level of swimming ability is required to pass the first step of the program. There are four levels that prospective lifeguards must pass in order to advance to the final step, the certification course.