Need help with your New Year’s resolutions? There’s an expo for that

New Year New You Expo
When: 9 a.m. to noon, Jan. 14
Where: 908 Grove St., Gainesville
More info: eventbrite.com/e/new-year-new-you
Whether it’s saving money, starting a home project or exercising more, entering a new year often means setting new resolutions. In 2022, the New Year New You expo will extend a helping hand to those who want to get serious about achieving their goals before they fall to the wayside.
Sponsored by The Times and Northeast Georgia Health System, the expo will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, Jan. 14 at The Chair Factory in Gainesville.
The free event will feature local businesses discussing everything from healthy lifestyle changes and finances to changing your own gutters to relaxing with CBD-infused oils.
“We hold this event to kick off the new year on a positive note, to partner (with) local businesses with community members,” said Leah Nelson, director of revenue for The Times’ parent company, Metro Market Media.
Participating vendors currently include the North Georgia Health System, Medicare Man of Georgia, A Helping Hand Home Care, Gutter Guard, Legacy Link, Your CBD Store of Gainesville and the Allergy Asthma Sinus Center.
Coinciding with the theme of the expo, The Times will host the “Healthy Lifestyle Challenge” every Saturday from Jan. 15 to Feb. 26 to encourage the community to practice healthy habits.
Participants will receive a log to document their progress each week, which they’ll have seven days to complete and drop off either in person at The Times’ front office or via email at events@gainesvilletimes.com.
Challenges will range from increasing exercise, nutrition and wellness to stress reduction, check-ups and appointments to plan for the future. At the end of the seven weeks, participants who’ve turned in their weekly logs will be entered for a chance to win a $1,000 grand prize.
A weekly winner will also be chosen by the week’s “cheerleader” business sponsor.
“It’s beneficial for the community to have one place to go to meet multiple businesses and partners to their well-being,” Nelson said.
For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/new-year-new-you or contact Nelson at events@gainesvilletimes.com.