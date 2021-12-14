Need help with your New Year’s resolutions? There’s an expo for that

Whether it’s saving money, starting a home project or exercising more, entering a new year often means setting new resolutions. In 2022, the New Year New You expo will extend a helping hand to those who want to get serious about achieving their goals before they fall to the wayside.

Sponsored by The Times and Northeast Georgia Health System, the expo will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, Jan. 14 at The Chair Factory in Gainesville.