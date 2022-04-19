‘Nail-biting, spine-tingling excitement’ to run with the bulls in upcoming rodeo

Southeastern Championship Bullriding Rodeo
When: 8 p.m. April 22-23, with doors to open at 6 p.m.
Where: Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center
How much: $15 for advanced adult tickets, $20 for adults at the gate, $10 for kids
More info: secbullriding.com
Southeastern Championship Bullriding is bringing family fun with a western twist to the Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center this weekend with the return of its annual rodeo. Gates open for family fun and amusement at 6 p.m., with the main event starting at 8 p.m.
Attendees can see about 30 bulls in action during the two-hour rodeo, as well as a dozen barrel racers each night.
It’s a show that Gainesville Parks and Leisure’s marketing and public relations specialist Becky Ruffner described as high energy and family fun. Riders are challenged to stay on their bull for as long as possible, and it’s not uncommon to see people thrown off.
“It’s very high action, high energy and a lot of excitement,” Ruffner said. “Bulls are big animals, so if you put a human being on one and turn them loose in an area, it can be very exciting.”
According to rodeo promoter Bryan Hope, this year’s rodeo will feature cowgirl barrel racing for the first time ever — an event that challenges riders to race around barrels in a bid for the fastest time.
“Cowgirls come in on horses and run a clover leaf pattern,” Hope said. “It’s a stopwatch thing. Girls run against each other to see who’s the fastest.”
Southeastern Championship Bullriding has also planned a slew of events and activities for kids to enjoy. Those interested in mechanical bull riding or food and souvenir vendors may be interested in arriving early to enjoy the festivities before the main show. Rodeo clown Dusty Myers also has a show planned.
“It’s two hours’ worth of nail-biting, spine-tingling excitement,” Hope said.
Advanced tickets are available online and at Outdoor Depot, Piedmont Tractor and Equipment and Northeast Georgia Rentals for $15. Gate tickets will be available during the event for $20; child tickets are $10 both in person and online.
Held inside, bull riding enthusiasts won’t have to worry about missing the rodeo due to bad weather.
According to Ruffner, the event remains one of the most well-attended happenings in the Gainesville area.
“Hall County is very much an agricultural based community, and when we have events like bull riding and the rodeo that you would find at the agricultural center, it brings the community together,” Ruffner said.
Tickets and event information can be found at secbullriding.com.
“We’ve got a lot of stuff for people to do,” Hope said. “They can come early to make sure they get a good seat. We’re going to start at 8 p.m. and we’re gonna knock them out.”