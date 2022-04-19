‘Nail-biting, spine-tingling excitement’ to run with the bulls in upcoming rodeo

Southeastern Championship Bullriding is bringing family fun with a western twist to the Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center this weekend with the return of its annual rodeo. Gates open for family fun and amusement at 6 p.m., with the main event starting at 8 p.m.

Attendees can see about 30 bulls in action during the two-hour rodeo, as well as a dozen barrel racers each night.

It’s a show that Gainesville Parks and Leisure’s marketing and public relations specialist Becky Ruffner described as high energy and family fun. Riders are challenged to stay on their bull for as long as possible, and it’s not uncommon to see people thrown off.

“It’s very high action, high energy and a lot of excitement,” Ruffner said. “Bulls are big animals, so if you put a human being on one and turn them loose in an area, it can be very exciting.”

According to rodeo promoter Bryan Hope, this year’s rodeo will feature cowgirl barrel racing for the first time ever — an event that challenges riders to race around barrels in a bid for the fastest time.

“Cowgirls come in on horses and run a clover leaf pattern,” Hope said. “It’s a stopwatch thing. Girls run against each other to see who’s the fastest.”