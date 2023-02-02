Meet the good dogs of Gainesville at this downtown event

Downtown Gainesville is going to the dogs.
Mutts on Main returns to the square Saturday, March 25.
Slated for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the annual dog expo highlights adoption and fostering opportunities available through the Hall County Animal Shelter — unleashing the chance for those who may arrive empty-handed to leave with a new friend in tow.
Mutts on Main
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 25
Where: Downtown Gainesville
How much: FreeMore info: exploregainesville.org/mutts-on-main
The event also fetches the Gainesville Police and Hall County Sheriff’s Office K-9 units, Humane Society of Northeast Georgia, live music and pet-related vendors and artisans.
At noon, pups from the Hall County Animal Shelter will take the catwalk with downtown boutique owners and employees showcasing their shops’ latest trends.
Following the fashion show, pets have a chance to put their best paws forward in a dog contest, with bragging rights up for grabs in best dressed, best trick and look-alike categories.
Contest entries are $5 each, with the funds going to the Hall County Animal Shelter.
According to Main Street Gainesville manager Nicole Parham, whose department is responsible for the event, this year’s entertainment is set to expand beyond the downtown square onto the greenspace of Roosevelt Square, allowing multiple shows — whether it be live music or disc dog performances by entertainment troupe K9s in Flight — to take place simultaneously throughout the day.
“It’s a fun time for the whole community to get together around one specific thing. If you’re on the square very often, you’ll see a lot of the downtown businesses have favorite dogs,” Parham said, noting some have been known to feature a dog of the month on their social media. “It’s a very dog-friendly community.”
For further event details and volunteer, vendor and sponsorship information, visit exploregainesville.org/mutts-on-main.