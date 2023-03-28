This monthly car show and swap meet aims to raise funds for Clermont Days. Here are the details

The first-ever vintage auto and truck swap meet and car corral began this month with the express purpose of being a fundraising tool for the annual Clermont Days celebration in September.

The Town of Clermont spends thousands of dollars on the festival’s firework displays and Rob Hicks, a town employee, and Warren Weaver, a town resident, thought the proceeds from the auto and truck event could help offset the costs.

“I love car shows and cruise-ins, and we thought they would be a good way to raise money,” Weaver reasoned.

Hicks believes there is an appetite for a vintage car show in town, suggesting the event would be a big draw.

“We got tired of having to travel to other car corrals and thought of just having it here in our backyard,” Hicks said.

The swap meet and car corral is slated to take place on the first Saturday of every month through November at the Clermont Ball Field, located at 151 Oxford Road.

For those looking to book some room for swapping boat, car, truck and tractor parts and automotive tools, 20-by-30-foot swap spaces are available for $25, cash only.