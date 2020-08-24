Miss out on July Fourth fireworks? Braselton is holding a ‘Red, White and Blue Redo’ Sept. 5

Labor Day weekend is about to feel like July Fourth in downtown Braselton.



Because of the pandemic, the city postponed its Independence Day festivities to Saturday, Sept. 5, and plans to make up for it with a “Red, White and Blue Redo.”

“I know we’re all lacking in safe things to do in recent months,” Nikki Perry, Braselton’s tourism director, said. “We felt like it was important to give people an opportunity to enjoy some time with their family and celebrate Labor Day weekend.”

To protect residents and visitors, Perry said the city plans to host a “reverse parade.” Instead of allowing spectators to line the streets and watch floats and decorated vehicles pass by, the opposite will happen.