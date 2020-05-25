BREAKING
Memorial Day weekend on Lake Lanier, a photo gallery
_DSC1681_1.jpg

Latham Ellen, 3, heads toward the water at Little Hall Park on May 24, 2020.

by Ben Hendren
_DSC1797.jpg

People boat May 24, 2020, at Mountain View Park in West Hall.

by Ben Hendren
_DSC1749.jpg

Wesley Hussey, 22, Joseph Lavoie, 14, Amir Adams, 21, Brandon Lavoy, 19, and Jose Cabrita, 20, play in the water Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Balus Creek Park in West Hall.

by Ben Hendren
_DSC1739 (1).jpg

Amir Adams, 21, and Jose Cabrita, 20, play in the water Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Balus Creek Park in West Hall.

by Ben Hendren
_DSC1654_1.jpg

Latham Ellen, 3, Charlotte Stevens, 4, and Peyton Ellen, 1, enjoy Memorial Day weekend Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Little Hall Park in northwest Hall.

by Ben Hendren
_DSC1656_1.jpg

Latham Ellen, 3, Charlotte Stevens, 4, and Peyton Ellen, 1, enjoy Memorial Day weekend Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Little Hall Park in northwest Hall.

by Ben Hendren
_DSC1686_1.jpg

Victor Pratt, 38, and Delores Chandler, 14, of Flowery Branch enjoy Memorial Day weekend Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Little Hall Park in northwest Hall.

by Ben Hendren
_DSC1647_1.jpg

Husband and wife Jazmine and Antonio Garcia prepare fishing lure for a day of bass fishing at Little Hall Park in northwest Hall.

by Ben Hendren
_DSC1753.jpg

Friends Jenny Holwood of Monroe and Linsey Carter of Conyers enjoy Memorial Day weekend Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Balus Creek Park in West Hall.

by Ben Hendren