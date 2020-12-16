Looking for a fun holiday activity for the family? Try this downtown Gainesville train scavenger hunt

A new scavenger hunt is chugging into the square, one that pays homage to one of the city’s favorite landmarks — Gainesville Midland No. 209.

Running from now through Thursday, Dec. 31, families can search for 15 train decals hidden in downtown businesses. Each is paired with a QR code, which will offer a few words once scanned.

Nicole Ricketts, Gainesville’s Main Street manager, said people can record the words to unlock a secret message. Once the phrase is determined, participants can fill out a form online at gainesville.org/holidaytrain to be entered for a prize.