Lend a cleaning hand to the Chattahoochee during 2022 Sweep the Hooch

The Southeast’s largest volunteer river cleanup is back for its 12th year. Led by Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, Sweep the Hooch is a day of service in which more than 1,000 volunteers come together to keep the Chattahoochee litter-free while protecting wildlife and public health.

According to the organization, last year's cleanup consisted of over 1,200 volunteers that collected 35 tons of trash, about two tons of which were recycled.



