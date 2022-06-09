‘The freedom that every American should know’: Gainesville organizations gathering to celebrate Juneteenth

Linda Hutchens, who founded the Gainesville-Hall County Black History Society, counts herself among people who did not fully grasp the significance of Juneteenth until recently.

Juneteenth originated on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas, when Union General Gordon Granger told the enslaved people about the end of the Civil War and the Emancipation Proclamation, according to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.