Jaemor Farms is preparing for its ‘biggest and best’ strawberry season to date

Strawberry season is on the horizon, so close Deep Southerners can nearly taste the sweet sunny days spent gathering the key ingredient for their favorite summertime pie — and those planning their annual jaunt to Jaemor Farms are in for a treat all season long.

According to farm manager Drew Echols, rather than confining U-pick strawberries to a single day, the farm plans to host U-pick opportunities every weekend throughout the season — which typically spans to mid-June and sometimes July — and perhaps during the week as well, depending on the weather and volume of berries in the field.

Echols hopes to have the strawberry patch open by the third weekend in April, just in time for Easter.

“It’s hit or miss — all the weather between now and then is going to dictate when we get to open (the fields),” he said. “We need rain, but we need sunshine, too, to get these things ripe. Hurry up and wait — that’s the deal right now. They’re coming, it’s just a matter of when.”