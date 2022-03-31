Jaemor Farms is preparing for its ‘biggest and best’ strawberry season to date

U-pick strawberries at Jaemor Farms
When: To be determined, likely mid-April
Where: 5340 Cornelia Highway, Alto
How much: $16/gallon plus $5 admission for customers age 3 and older
Strawberry season is on the horizon, so close Deep Southerners can nearly taste the sweet sunny days spent gathering the key ingredient for their favorite summertime pie — and those planning their annual jaunt to Jaemor Farms are in for a treat all season long.
According to farm manager Drew Echols, rather than confining U-pick strawberries to a single day, the farm plans to host U-pick opportunities every weekend throughout the season — which typically spans to mid-June and sometimes July — and perhaps during the week as well, depending on the weather and volume of berries in the field.
Echols hopes to have the strawberry patch open by the third weekend in April, just in time for Easter.
“It’s hit or miss — all the weather between now and then is going to dictate when we get to open (the fields),” he said. “We need rain, but we need sunshine, too, to get these things ripe. Hurry up and wait — that’s the deal right now. They’re coming, it’s just a matter of when.”
According to Echols, the forecast has strawberries on Jaemor’s market shelves around April 10 — which is about a week later than normal due to the cold front that hit the area a few weeks ago.
Though there were some casualties — a lot of open blooms and a few green berries — Echols said the outlook is still good.
“The good thing about strawberries is they keep blooming,” he said. “They don’t stop blooming until temperatures get into the upper 80s, low 90s. We’ve still got a very, very long season even though those first blooms got burnt off and it probably delayed us about a week. It’s not really abnormal, it’s just later than I would like.”
For updates, U-pickers are encouraged to watch Jaemor’s social media and website — which are “more important this year than ever before,” Echols said, as the platforms will be the go-to source for U-pick hours and availability.
When it comes to optimum flavor, though, the month of May tends to take the cake.
“You can pretty much count on May to be strawberry month,” he said. “From May 1 to May 31, every single day it’s good volume, the best flavor and the best quality.”
According to Echols, public demand for U-pick opportunities is only growing. With roughly eight to 10 weekends set aside for strawberry lovers to pick their own bounty, this season is slated to be Jaemor’s biggest and best yet.
“There’s always been a really big demand for this U-pick deal,” Echols said. “Up until now, we haven’t really been set up to be able to handle every single weekend, but we think we’ve got it figured out. We’re trying to go all-out. I’m about as excited (going into this season) as I’ve been in a long time.”
Echols noted the farm is eyeing extending the same opportunities to peach season as well.
Aside from tending to the 170,000 plants that were planted in October, Jaemor Farms has spent the winter expanding its parking, concession offerings and outdoor seating options ahead of the strawberries’ 2022 debut.
Plans are in place to offer shuttle rides to the U-pick fields, live music on occasion and, in the bakery, strawberry waffles.
“We’ve been very, very busy getting ready for this,” Echols said.
As for peaches, their future is also gleaming brightly — a welcome sign after a freeze in late April 2021 wiped out the farm’s entire crop last season.
“So far, the peach crop looks phenomenal,” Echols said.
Echols has more or less thrown himself into “bulletproofing” the farm so that in the event of another catastrophic weather event, Jaemor can pivot and pour its energy into other crops. On the heels of last year’s tragedy, Jaemor planted 20 acres of watermelons and tripled its pumpkin production.
“I’ve spent the last 20 years trying to diversify this farm (through) different avenues of income,” Echols said. “Because when you lose that many dollars’ worth of peaches and that’s your primary crop, that’s a tough pill to swallow. These days, you’ve got to be able to diversify. If not, you’re going to fall behind in a hurry. The farm — that show must go on. You’ve just got to have faith and keep plugging along.”
Folks can bring as many two-legged friends as they want — in fact, the farm encourages it — but the four-legged ones will have to sit this one out, Echols said. Per the farm’s food safety regulations, dogs aren’t allowed in the fields.
Visitors bringing service animals will be required to present official documentation.
Admission for U-pick days is $5 per person above age 3. To pick, customers must purchase at least one gallon-size box, which will be available for $16.
Once ripe and harvested, strawberries will also be available for purchase inside the farm’s flagship market in Alto as well as its Commerce storefront.
For updates, visit Jaemor Farms’ website, Facebook or Instagram.