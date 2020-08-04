It's the dog days of summer. And in 2020, that means it's time for Mutts on Main

Celebrate your furry friends and give them something to wag about at downtown Gainesville’s Mutts on Main.



Dogs and their owners are invited to romp around the square from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, and indulge in the many canine-friendly sights and smells.

Although the First Friday concert set for Aug. 7 was canceled because of rising COVID-19 numbers in Hall County and new state guidelines, Nicole Ricketts, Gainesville Main Street manager, said the city felt like it could safely host Mutts on Main.

“The way it’s an expo style and similar to a farmers’ market set up, we will be able to keep the pace of people moving around,” Ricketts said.

Attendees will be encouraged to distance themselves 6 feet from others and wear a mask. Ricketts said those who have tested positive within 14 days before Aug. 15, are asked to stay home.

Around 10 pet-related vendors and artisans will set up shop including a food truck with frozen treats for dogs. Ricketts said the city will additionally provide a water sprinkle station to help canines cool down.

Keeping with tradition, Hall County Animal Shelter will put on a fashion show with several of its homeless dogs in need of adoption.

While pets and people stroll through downtown, Becky Simon, a North Georgia musician, will play animal-themed music.

Visitors can also pay $5 to register their pets into three contests, including Best Dressed, Best Trick and Look Alike, which challenges people to match their canines. Ricketts said the winners will be presented with certificates and a small prize.

“We hope that people will have a good time with dogs in downtown,” Ricketts said. “It’s kind of like a dog lovers' fun day. We hope that we get some people to adopt these dogs and that people come and enjoy downtown businesses and grab a bite to eat.”