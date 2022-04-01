Itching to get on the water but don’t have a boat? This kayak vending machine has you covered

“The lake is such a big resource for us and it gets so many visitors per year. But there are so many people who are kayak novices or they don’t own a boat, and the accessibility just isn’t there,” she said. “Not only is (Longwood) really close to downtown, it’s one of our most-visited — between Longwood and Wilshire across the street, those are so incredibly packed every weekend. I think it will have good visibility, and it’s in a protected cove area where you won’t have so much worry about the boat traffic around you.”



Mattison said she envisions installing additional shacks at Holly and Lanier Point parks in the future, all in the name of increasing residents’ connection to local waterways.

“I just want more people to be able to have an interaction with the lake that’s more than just skipping rocks off the edge or fishing off the bank,” she said. “You know, boating is not an inexpensive hobby. I have kayaks personally, but I have never purchased a stand-up paddleboard because of the cost … but if I can drop $20 and go paddle for an hour and get $20 worth of fun out of it, I’m happy. And that’s what I want other people to be able to do — those people who are beginners or novices or who can’t afford to buy one for themselves or don’t have a vehicle.”