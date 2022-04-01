Itching to get on the water but don’t have a boat? This kayak vending machine has you covered

Kayak Shack at Longwood Park
Where: 20 Pearl Nix Parkway, Gainesville
How much: $20 for first hour, $10 for each additional hour
To use: Download LinkaGo app
More info: facebook.com/gainesvilleparkandrec
A new kayak vending machine is widening the waterways for recreation enthusiasts — and novices, too — to connect with Lake Lanier.
With construction recently completed, the 10-stall Kayak Shack stands ready to welcome visitors longing to explore the cove at Longwood Park, thanks to a pilot partnership between Gainesville Parks and Recreation and Gnarly Marsh.
The Kayak Shack is self-service, and the rental process functions much like that for electric scooters in Atlanta. Kayakers will download the LinkaGo app to their smartphone and create an account, proceeding to payment before receiving the code that will unlock the stall door. Inside, they will find their kayak, dry bags, life jackets of varying sizes and hooks for towels and keys, according to Parks and Recreation Director Kate Mattison.
Step-by-step instructions are posted at the park as well as online.
Kayak rentals are $20 for the first hour and $10 for each additional hour. Membership options are also available via the app.
After they’ve had their fill of the water, users will return the equipment to the stall they borrowed it from. If they happen to own a vehicle with a luggage rack or another means of strapping and towing, users can launch their kayak rental at any other lake access point, so long as they return it to its stall at Longwood Park when they’re done.
The kayaks are hybrid vessels, according to Mattison, allowing waterway expeditionists to rove the cove from a more stable, seated position or via stand-up paddleboard.
The idea of bringing such an opportunity to Gainesville’s lakefront parks has been a dream of Mattison’s since she assumed the position of department director in 2019.
“The lake is such a big resource for us and it gets so many visitors per year. But there are so many people who are kayak novices or they don’t own a boat, and the accessibility just isn’t there,” she said. “Not only is (Longwood) really close to downtown, it’s one of our most-visited — between Longwood and Wilshire across the street, those are so incredibly packed every weekend. I think it will have good visibility, and it’s in a protected cove area where you won’t have so much worry about the boat traffic around you.”
Mattison said she envisions installing additional shacks at Holly and Lanier Point parks in the future, all in the name of increasing residents’ connection to local waterways.
“I just want more people to be able to have an interaction with the lake that’s more than just skipping rocks off the edge or fishing off the bank,” she said. “You know, boating is not an inexpensive hobby. I have kayaks personally, but I have never purchased a stand-up paddleboard because of the cost … but if I can drop $20 and go paddle for an hour and get $20 worth of fun out of it, I’m happy. And that’s what I want other people to be able to do — those people who are beginners or novices or who can’t afford to buy one for themselves or don’t have a vehicle.”