An intimate evening of songs and storytelling: John Berry to perform July 9 in South Hall

Grammy Award-winning John Berry is taking the stage at The Venue at Friendship Springs in Braselton for an evening of songs and stories.



Hosted by Metro Market Media Events, the show is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 9. Tickets cost $50 online and $70 at the door. There are 200 seats available, and people are encouraged to reserve their spots as soon as possible.

Berry said people can expect an intimate performance with just himself, his acoustic guitar and a few songs accompanied by his wife, Robin. Like in years prior, the country musician said the audience will learn a thing or two about the heart of his music.

“I tell lots of stories about where songs come from, and why I wrote them and why I sing them,” Berry said.