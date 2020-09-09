How you can protect Hall County water this month

People who clean up before Sept. 26 are asked to leave collected trash at their advanced site’s designated space, which includes signs that read, “Show Sweet Advanced Site. Put your trash here.”

Last year, Putney said the event’s group of around 1,000 volunteers gathered 80 tons of litter from along the shoreline and in the lake. She said encapsulated pieces of foam —which can detach from docks — are responsible for most of the weight, reaching 300-500 pounds each. Because this specific type of foam is encased in plastic, Putney said the water that seeps in cannot dry out, making the object heavier.

“We expect a lot of trash in public areas,” Putney said. “We really encourage private boat owners to help us to go to other islands that aren’t accessible by land.”

All participants are asked to wear masks and maintain a 6-foot distance from others during the event. Putney said every event site will have dumpsters and be manned by Lake Lanier Association volunteers, who are equipped to help move large pieces of trash.

Having been involved with the event for over 20 years, Putney said she has seen her fair share of discarded objects in Lake Lanier like lounge chairs, stoves and cars.

“One of the strangest things I’ve picked up was some dentures,” she said, laughing. “I would love to know the story of how this happened. If only they could talk.”

She encourages people who enjoy Lake Lanier all summer to do their part and spend “a few hours cleaning it up.”

“There are so few things we have control over, and this is one thing we can do,” she said. “Let’s pick up the trash and get it cleaned out.”