How Relay for Life aims to support cancer survivors and caregivers in Hall County

Slated for 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, April 21 on the University of North Georgia’s Gainesville campus, the free event includes live music, games, entertainment and food vendors, and will take place rain or shine, according to Pavica Brajinovic, Relay American Cancer Society senior development manager for Hall, Forsyth, Newton and White counties.

“Our mission is to improve the lives of people with cancer,” Brajinovic said. “It’s important to show our community that they are supported in this fight going through cancer.”

Participants will take turns walking around the University of North Georgia-Gainesville track, which will be lined with luminaria bags. The white bags are filled with glow balls and light the way for the walkers. The luminaria bags are also there to hold canned food that have been donated to American Cancer Society and will be given to the University of North Georgia-Gainesville food drive.

A luminaria walk will begin at 10 p.m. “in honor and in memory of the people we have lost to cancer,” Brajinovic said.

According to American Cancer Society Director of Communications and Marketing Evelyn Barella, Relay for Life is the organization’s signature fundraiser.

“We have great representation in metro Atlanta,” Barella said. “Everybody is touched by cancer. Relay for Life gives us the opportunity to recognize and honor cancer survivors and their loved ones.”

All funds raised from the walk will go toward the cancer fighters and survivors in Hall County, Brajinovic said. On the day of the walk, donations can be turned in at the registration table in sealed envelopes.

Donations can also be mailed to American Cancer Society, Attn: Relay for Life Hall County, P.O. Box 1685, Atlanta, Ga. 30301.