Homegrown tomatoes are here. Celebrate them with Flowery Branch’s tomato sandwich party

Aimed to bring a sense of Mayberry to Main Street, according to Carden, this year’s partygoers will also find a couple of the tomato sandwiches’ Southern counterparts: live bluegrass music and “The Andy Griffith Show’s” Barney Fife.



David White from It Began with a Seed Farm in Lula will be among the homegrown tomato purveyors present July 14.

A farmer for 21 years, White grows just over 100 varieties of produce, including eight varieties of tomatoes, though he’s inclined to believe the perfect sandwich-making variety doesn’t exist because “everybody’s taste buds are different.”

“Some people want an acidic tomato, some people want a sweet tomato, some people want a black tomato, some people wouldn’t eat anything but a red tomato. So you grow ‘em all and try to satisfy everybody. A tomato sandwich is a tomato sandwich.”

It’s not the type of tomato, but the slices that can make or break a sandwich, he said.

“That first slice off the top and the first slice off the bottom, nobody wants a tomato sandwich with those slices,” he said, noting the slices cut from the center of the fruit tend to make the best sandwiches.

Ripened on the vine and plucked fewer than 24 hours before going to the market, White’s tomatoes have become a hot commodity for local consumers, he said.

“In May when the markets start, I’ll have people walk up to my booth and say, ‘When are the tomatoes going to be here?’ And I tell them every year: ‘If you want a vine-ripe tomato, you’re going to have to wait until July.’”

To be truly vine-ripe, tomatoes need 10 straight days of 70-degree conditions or warmer in the field — which, up until about three weeks ago, Georgia didn’t have, White said.

While some folks might pluck their tomatoes while they’re still green, letting them ripen off the vine, White doesn’t, on the premise that doing so compromises their flavor. The best results, he said, come with time and patience.

“Tomatoes are everybody’s favorite,” White said. “Once everybody’s lived on grocery store tomatoes for eight months out of the year, the three to four months we can have homegrown, vine-ripe tomatoes is a blessing. And because people have to wait for tomatoes, it’s a big deal when they get here.”

While Carden is no fan of tomato sandwiches herself, her intent behind the Tomato Sandwich Party is to spotlight the work of farmers connected to the Flowery Branch market and mint long-lasting traditions for attendees.

“When you think of summertime and you think of the farmers market, you think of farm-fresh tomatoes,” Carden said. “To me, it’s creating memories. People ask and they want to know, ‘Are you doing the tomato sandwiches again?’ They look forward to that memory and coming and experiencing it again. Creating those memories for people is what it’s all about. I want Flowery Branch to be that place for families, for it to be ‘home.’”

This year’s party will be the last on the City Hall law, Carden said; next year’s is set to take place in the new pavilion nearing completion off Railroad Avenue.