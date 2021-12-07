5 holiday-themed events to check out in Northeast Georgia

The holiday season is in full swing, offering a handful of events and entertainment to carry you through the rest of the year. Whether you want to see a singing Christmas tree or an excuse to dress your dog in their ugliest sweater, these places in Northeast Georgia have you covered.

Living Christmas Tree

Witness a Christmas tree come to life as the voices of First Baptist Church of Gainesville’s congregation rise in one accord, carrying traditional and contemporary holiday tunes. Now in its 20th year, the annual tradition will once again bring out the 10-tiered Christmas tree adorned with twinkling lights. The church will hold four evening performances Dec. 9-Dec. 12. Tickets for the performances are free but can be reserved by calling the church office at 770-534-7354 or by visiting fbcgainesville.org.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 and Dec. 10; 4:30 p.m. Dec. 11; 4:30 and 6 p.m. Dec. 12

Where: 751 Green St., Gainesville

More info: call 770-534-7354 or visit fbcgainesville.org

Christmas Market on Candy Cane Lane

The Dahlonega Woman’s Club is hosting their annual Christmas market in downtown Dahlonega to help shoppers settle into the gift-giving season. On Dec. 10 and Dec. 11, local artisans will set up booths to sell a variety of homemade items including jewelry, candles, wreaths, crocheted items, leather bags and birdhouses. Homemade treats and gift baskets prepared by the Woman’s Club will also be for sale.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 10 and 11

Where: 111 N Park St., Dahlonega

More info: facebook.com/Dahlonegawomansclub

Dahlonega’s Old Fashioned Christmas Parade

Dahlonega’s annual Old Fashioned Christmas Parade is back with floats, music, Christmas characters and Old St. Nick riding his sleigh through historic downtown. Along with the parade, the city will offer carriage rides, Christmas caroling and displays of one-of-a-kind trees and lights around the area.

When: 3:30 p.m. Dec. 11

Where: 1 Public Square N, Dahlonega

More info: dahlonegachristmas.com

Pup Parade

Gainesville Parks and Recreation is letting the dogs out to show off their ugliest sweaters and cutest costumes. One of the pop-up events taking place during the Wilshire Wonder of Lights, pups and their two-legged friends can walk through the light displays dressed in their holiday finest or homemade threads. Food trucks will be on-site until 8 p.m.

When: 4:30 p.m. Dec. 17

Where: 849 Wilshire Road, Gainesville

More info: gainesville.org/wilshirewonderland

Flowery Branch Christmas Market

Flowery Branch is celebrating the Christmas season with a joint block party and farmers market. On Dec. 18, downtown Flowery Branch will be full of vendors selling fresh produce, eggs, honey, sausage, soaps, body products, candles, handmade craft items, women’s clothing and live plants. There will also be train rides, a polar bear slide, Christmas crafts, fireworks and performances from Flowery Branch High School Wind Symphonic Band, Fused Dance Center and Alicats Dance.

When: 2-8 p.m. Dec. 18

Where: 5302 Railroad Ave., Flowery Branch

More info: branchblockparty.com