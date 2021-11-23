Holiday cheer poised to hit Lake Lanier in annual boat parade

Lanier Partners of North Georgia is steering holiday cheer back to the waters of Lake Lanier.

For the seventh year in a row, boats of all sizes decked out in tinsel and lights will tread the waters for the Lake Lanier Holiday Boat Parade on Dec. 11.

Starting at 6:15 p.m. at Port Royale Marina, the vessels will point south to Margaritaville at Lanier Islands.

According to Dale Ozaki, president of Lanier Partners of North Georgia, the tradition has become a way for local mariners to stay connected during the colder off-season months.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for people that live on or near Lake Lanier to be able to use their boats and gather in the winter months,” he said.