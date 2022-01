His name isn't Punxsutawney Phil, but North Georgia's 'Yonah' is ready for Groundhog Day

According to Rachel Smith, the zoo’s education director, Yonah may require some coaxing to emerge from his burrow, given that groundhogs’ five-month hibernation period doesn’t end until March, so the zoo has his favorite snacks — corn and bananas — at the ready.

Rather than fully hibernating, beginning in October Yonah enters what’s known as torpor, a lighter state of sleep involving lowered body temperature and metabolic activity. While waiting for the weather to warm up, Yonah will spend most of his time napping, rising to wet his whistle and get a bite to eat before slipping into another slumber.

“That’s part of the anticipation and fun of the event — he is an animal and animals are sometimes unpredictable, so we have to kind of do it on his time,” Smith said. “It could take a few minutes or it could take 30 seconds.”