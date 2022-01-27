His name isn't Punxsutawney Phil, but North Georgia's 'Yonah' is ready for Groundhog Day

Groundhogs are a branch of the Sciuridae family tree of small and medium-sized rodents, and their teeth are a dentist’s dream. According to the Georgia Wildlife Resources Division, a groundhog’s teeth never stop growing; their upper and lower incisors in particular, which average a length of 4 inches, can grow up to 1/16 in. every week. To keep their pearly whites filed and healthy, groundhogs gnaw on leaves, grass and roots.

According to Smith, Yonah’s best years are still ahead of him; in the wild, groundhogs’ average lifespan is three to five years, but in human care, they’re able to thrive for a decade or more.

On Wednesday, Yonah will share the spotlight with the zoo’s honey badgers, who reportedly predate groundhogs as weather forecasters in German folklore, according to The Guardian.

Wednesday’s event, according to Smith, builds upon the zoo’s mission to bring people and animals together.

“We care about people and animals, we want to connect people to the animals and to conserve both species and our planet,” she said. “By doing (the Groundhog Day event), it fits our mission to connect people to this animal in a unique way that they’re going to remember, and that helps people to appreciate animals a bit more and want to take care of our planet.”