Here’s a sneak peek at Margaritaville’s upcoming Lakeside Lights Spectacular

Margaritaville’s Lakeside Lights Spectacular is replacing Magical Nights of Lights this Thanksgiving with a new type of illuminated attraction.



From 5-10 p.m., starting Thursday, Nov. 26, people can visit Margaritaville at Lanier Islands in Buford and walk through an immersive experience of holiday lights and music.

“This allows somebody to come down, be right in it and take their selfie,” Bucky Perry, Margaritaville at Lanier Islands’ vice president, said. “That to me is what the consumer wants. They want to be able to be inside it and a part of it. It’s that experience that society is striving for.”

Perry said the estimated cost of the lights and other equipment is around $700,000.