Here’s a look at the updated and open Gainesville Bowling Center

The sound of pins falling and shoes squeaking can now be heard again at the Gainesville Bowling Center.



Renovations have been completed for the building — which was established in 1985 — and life has been breathed back into the lanes. In September, Bud and Laquita Lunsford, the former owners, sold the business to Station 300, a bowling center in Bluffton, South Carolina.

Ater weeks of updates, Cheyenne Ergle, the center’s general manager, said the bowling lanes opened to the public in late November.

“Last Saturday, we were pretty slammed pretty much the whole night,” Ergle said.