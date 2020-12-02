Here’s a look at the updated and open Gainesville Bowling Center

The sound of pins falling and shoes squeaking can now be heard again at the Gainesville Bowling Center.
Renovations have been completed for the building — which was established in 1985 — and life has been breathed back into the lanes. In September, Bud and Laquita Lunsford, the former owners, sold the business to Station 300, a bowling center in Bluffton, South Carolina.
Ater weeks of updates, Cheyenne Ergle, the center’s general manager, said the bowling lanes opened to the public in late November.
“Last Saturday, we were pretty slammed pretty much the whole night,” Ergle said.
- Monday, closed
- 4-10 p.m. Tuesday
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday
- 4 p.m. to midnight, Thursday and Friday
- 12 p.m. to midnight, Saturday
- 1-10 p.m. Sunday
- More info: 770-536-5563
The bowling alley’s set-up looks the same; however, the mural that once covered a large portion of the wall has been painted over in grey to add a more modern look, and the old panels that hover over the pins have been flipped to reveal a different checker-patterned image.
The bathrooms have also received an update with touchless faucets and automatic hand dryers.
The arcade, which is open to the public, contains shelves and a wall full of new prizes.
The kitchen and dining space now extends farther into the bowling area with two service windows. New tables and an updated bar have been added to the dining area, which Ergle said will start welcoming customers once the bowling center receives its liquor license in the coming weeks.
For now, people can still order food, they’re just asked to eat it closer to the alley or at the tables outside the bar space. The menu prices range from $5.99 to $15.99. Some of the dishes include loaded nachos topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, chili and two types of cheese; chicken tenders served with fries; pizza for both meat-lovers and vegetarians; and burgers.
To help limit the spread of COVID-19, Ergle said bowling balls are cleaned once a group leaves and he has limited the laser tag games to six people per group.
“Six is not a lot of fun when you’ve got a birthday party going on, but we’ve got to take precautions,” Ergle said.
Ergle anticipates erecting a new sign for the center soon, which will say “Station 300.” In the spring, he intends to replace the old screens that display the scores with new flat-screen TVs.
On Wednesdays, people can pay $2 each to bowl for two hours and an extra $3.49 for shoes. Those bowling on other days can purchase two hours of bowling, shoes included, for $10.49.
During the “cosmic bowling” times from 8 p.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday, Ergle said two hours of bowling and shoes cost $12.99. People can also opt for one game and shoes for $9.
The center is located at 2317 Browns Bridge Road in Gainesville. For more information, call 770-536-5563.