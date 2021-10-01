Hear North Georgia ghost stories at Gainesville library event

Hear ghost stories and other tales at third annual Dark and Stormy Night event at the downtown Gainesville library.
The Friends of the Hall County Library is hosting the event 7:30-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, for ages 16 and older.
With the new renovations to the library, Adrianne Junius, assistant director of Hall County Library System, said she is expecting to see more people this year after having to cancel the event in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Dark and Stormy Nights
What: Ghost stories and dessert bar
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22
Where: 127 Main St., Gainesville
How much: $25 for nonmembers; $20 for membersMore info: hallcountylibrary.org. 770-532-3311, ext. 126
“In the past, we’ve had a small audience due to space, but due to the renovations and a much larger meeting room we can accommodate more people,” she said.
Stories will include local hauntings and ghosts, such as those reported at the library itself, and stories from Native American and Gullah cultures. Storytellers speaking at the event include Celeste Morris and former library assistant Gail Hogan.
Paranormal investigator Denise Roffe, founder of the Southeastern Institute of Paranormal Research, will also be at the event to present her team’s latest findings at the library and share about the ins and outs of ghost hunting.
“We want everyone to have a good time,” Junius said. “I think, no matter if you believe in the Lady of the Library or not, we have to have some pride for her that she does bring a lot of people from outside of Hall County.”
Tickets are required prior to the event and include dessert. Tickets are $20 for members of the Friends of Hall County Library and $25 for nonmembers. Tickets can be purchased at embed.prod.simpletix.com and will support training, equipment, activities and summer reading programs at the library.
“That’s the main goal for the event is to raise funds to help support the library and literacy in the community,” she said.
Masks will be available but are not required.
For more information, visit hallcountylibrary.org or call 770-531-3311, ext. 126.