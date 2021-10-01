Hear North Georgia ghost stories at Gainesville library event

Hear ghost stories and other tales at third annual Dark and Stormy Night event at the downtown Gainesville library.

The Friends of the Hall County Library is hosting the event 7:30-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, for ages 16 and older.

With the new renovations to the library, Adrianne Junius, assistant director of Hall County Library System, said she is expecting to see more people this year after having to cancel the event in 2020 due to COVID-19.