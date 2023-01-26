Harlem Wizards making a comeback in North Hall

Hosted by Mount Vernon’s parent teacher organization, the game tips off at 7 p.m. at North Hall High School, with the Mount Vernon teams playing in the first, second and fourth quarters while the North Hall coaches attempt to dominate the third.

The coaches’ team includes swim coach Peter Doig, head varsity baseball coach Trevor Flow, boys basketball coach Miles Kendall and girls basketball coach Eric Herrick, according to organizer and veteran PTO member Meredith West.

The Harlem Wizards dunked their way into the area in 2020, roughly two weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic spurred school closures across the state.

“We were the lucky ones,” West said. “When you asked any of the high school folks who helped us out, they were like, ‘Oh my gosh, it was the best memory ever, because then we shut down and we were sad.”

West said the group hopes to bring the Wizards back to town every other year to keep the spirit of community “loud and proud” in North Hall and the county at large.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Concessions and souvenirs will be available for purchase.

Tickets are available online at harlemwizards.com/schedule-tickets.

Advance general admission is $12 for students and $15 for adults, and $15 and $18, respectively, at the door Feb. 1. Admission is free for children 3 and younger.

Ticketed seats in rows 2-4 can be reserved for $22 each. About 140 reservations are still available.

A rate of $40 will bring fans even closer to the action with a “courtside plus” package, which includes a front-row seat, a pre-game meet and greet with the team, a souvenir lanyard and color team photo, a $10 voucher for the souvenir table and a discount on a Wizards replica jersey.

Fewer than 20 courtside plus tickets are available, West told The Times.

“Get ‘em now before they’re gone,” she said.