Grab your lawn chair because The Arts Council’s Summer MusicFest Series is here

Four concerts are left in the series, all of which take place at 8 p.m. at the The Arts Council Smithgall Arts Center’s Gladys Wyant Performing Arts Pavilion, which finished construction earlier this year. To kick off the Fourth of July, Wyant said the Northwinds Symphonic Band will perform its Patriotic Pops Concert, which entails a selection of songs that honor the U.S. and “the people dedicated to preserving its freedom.”

“This time in our lives, I think we need to have more patriotism and celebrate America,” she said. “And, that’s what this concert is about.”

The symphonic band is made of around 78 band directors — both active and retired — music teachers, college students, professional musicians and others in the field.

Wyant said the performance, led by Allen Beach, will include a combination of wind, brass and percussion instruments, as well as two local vocalists, Michelle Martin and Jonathan Jackson. She said the event will be dedicated to the late Lessie Smithgall, the first president of The Arts Council, and people can expect a surprise before and after the concert.