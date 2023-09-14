‘Glamping makes camping possible for anyone.’ This Hall County glamp site offers outdoor recreation in luxury Aaron Larkin opens up one of the safari tents Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Timberline Glamping at River Forks Park in Gainesville. Larkin and wife Kelly have opened the glamping site which features six luxury tents that gives campers plenty of space and comfort on the lake. - photo by Scott Rogers Roasting marshmallows over a fire and drifting to sleep under a starry night sky may be Aaron Larkin’s idea of heaven.