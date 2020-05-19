‘Georgia on My Mind’ concert goes online, features musicians with local connections

Musicians with Peach State roots are teaming up for the seventh annual “Gretsch Presents Georgia On My Mind” concert to benefit the Georgia Music Foundation.
Instead of holding the event at its traditional Ryman Auditorium space in Nashville, Tenn., people will be able to watch it free through a livestream at 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 26.
Amy Ray of the Indigo Girls and Brent Cobb, a country music singer-songwriter, will host the concert, and Curtis Wayne Millard, photographer and filmmaker, will direct it.
"This is an unprecedented time, where we are united in our isolation and yearning to connect through music,” Ray said in a statement. “For Brent and I to come together and host a lineup of artists from across the state of Georgia is a huge honor for both of us."
People can expect to see performances from Gainesville’s very own John Driskell Hopkins, a founding member of the Grammy Award-winning Zac Brown Band, and other Georgia-connected artists including Caroline Aiken, Tony Arata, John Berry, Kristian Bush's band Dark Water, Amy Grant, Rutha Harris, Indigo Girls, Kalen & Aslyn, Chuck Leavell, Kim Michael Polote, Katie Pruitt, The War & Treaty, Channing Wilson, Jontavious Willis, Adam Wright and more to be announced.
The first concert kicked off seven years ago through the efforts of Dallas Davidson, Rhett Akins, and Ben Hayslip, who write songs together as The Peach Pickers.
"We never dreamed it would keep going nor that it would eventually send more than $500,000 back home to support music education," Davidson, chair of the Georgia Music Foundation, said in a statement. "We've had a great run, but Ben, Rhett, and I decided it was the right time to let other Georgia musicians host to keep things fresh and we couldn't be happier that our friends Brent and Amy graciously agreed to step up to the plate."
The concert will be streamed at facebook.com/georgiamusic and georgiamusic.org.