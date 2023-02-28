Say ‘cheers’ to Georgia beer — Georgia Beer Day is this weekend

Whether perspectives tilt toward half full or half empty, this weekend poses a prime opportunity for craft beer connoisseurs to raise a glass to their favorite Georgia microbrews. And it’s refillable.
Slated for Saturday, March 4, Georgia Beer Day celebrates the state’s brewmasters and their malty, hoppy fermentation whilst also giving a financial toast to members of the Georgia Craft Brewers Guild.
In partnership with Boelter Glassware, over 70 participating breweries — including Liquid Nation Brewing in Gainesville, NoFo Brew Co. and Distillery in Cumming, which will soon be brewing in Gainesville, and Tantrum Brewing Co. in Cleveland — will be offering a commemorative pint glass, pouring $1 from each into the guild. In turn, the guild protects and advocates for Georgia’s burgeoning craft beer industry.
Georgia Beer Day
When: March 4
Where: Breweries across the state including these Northeast Georgia participants:
Liquid Nation Brewing, 21100 Atlanta Highway, Gainesville
NoFo Brew Co., 6150 Ga. 400 Suite A/B, Cumming
Tantrum Brewing Co., 1939 Helen Highway, Cleveland
The Dahlonega Brewery, 3003 Morrison Moore Parkway E, Dahlonega
All participating breweries: georgiacraftbrewersguild.org/georgia-beer-day
This year’s 16-ounce glass, sporting the theme “Let’s Get Peachy,” showcases colorful sketches of Georgia peaches and hops by artist Baily Crawford. Beer lovers can snag one of their own, filled with a pour of their choice, at any participating brewery while glasses last.
“We are thrilled to be a part of Georgia Beer Day with our fellow local breweries for the 3rd year in a row,” NoFo Director of Marketing Eliana Barnard said. “It's awesome to see the community and all the local breweries come together to support Georgia beer.”
NoFo is set to offer “a wall full of great beers” including a new collaborative brew with Gainesville’s Downtown Drafts, a new special barrel-aged bottle release and specialty cocktails crafted with a new blue agave spirit.
At Liquid Nation, owner Pap Datta said the good times are set to pour with food truck fare by El Guero Super Tacos and live music by Peyton Kyle.
For a full list of the breweries participating in this year’s Georgia Beer Day, visit georgiacraftbrewersguild.org/georgia-beer-day.