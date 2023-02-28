Say ‘cheers’ to Georgia beer — Georgia Beer Day is this weekend

Slated for Saturday, March 4, Georgia Beer Day celebrates the state’s brewmasters and their malty, hoppy fermentation whilst also giving a financial toast to members of the Georgia Craft Brewers Guild.



In partnership with Boelter Glassware, over 70 participating breweries — including Liquid Nation Brewing in Gainesville, NoFo Brew Co. and Distillery in Cumming, which will soon be brewing in Gainesville, and Tantrum Brewing Co. in Cleveland — will be offering a commemorative pint glass, pouring $1 from each into the guild. In turn, the guild protects and advocates for Georgia’s burgeoning craft beer industry.