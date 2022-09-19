Gainesville Walk to End Alzheimer’s set to raise awareness, funds to ‘get closer to a cure’

Hosted by the the Alzheimer’s Association, the Gainesville Walk to End Alzheimer’s

will begin at 9 a.m. with the opening ceremony, followed by the walk immediately after.

With over 189 participants registered so far and more than half of a $90,500 donation goal met, the event is already off to a strong start.

Anna Scott, walk manager for the Gainesville, Gwinnett and Athens Walk to End Alzheimer's, is looking forward to having participants walk to support the cause and exceed donation goals for the second year.

“I have yet to meet someone that has not been touched in some way shape or form by this disease, and as of right now there is no cure for Alzheimer’s disease,” said Scott. “The Walk to End Alzheimer’s spreads awareness, and the ability to raise funds — because the more money we raise, the more we're able to fund the services (and) the more we're able to fund the research and get closer to a cure.”

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer's in the U.S., and one in three seniors dies with Alzheimer’s or another dementia.

The Promise Garden is a part of Walk to End Alzheimer's activities nationwide. The “hands-on, mission-focused activity allows participants to raise flowers representing their promise to remember, honor, care and fight for those living with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers,” according to its website.

The blue flower represents someone diagnosed with Alzheimer's, or another type of dementia.

Purple represents those who have lost a loved one to the disease.

Yellow represents caregivers of individuals with Alzheimer's.

Orange represents those that support the Alzheimer's Association and its mission, though they may not have a personal connection to the disease.

According to Scott, the walk spreads awareness and hope to caregivers as well as those living with the disease; it’s a place to come together to celebrate and honor those that have lost their battle with Alzheimer’s and those still fighting.

“What is excellent about the Gainesville community is that y'all really come together … and everyone supports each other. We just encourage everyone in the community to come together and join us,” Scott said.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraiser goes until the end of the year. Any donations made after the walk will go toward this year’s goal.

While there is no fee to register for the walk, all participants are encouraged to donate and raise funds to support the Alzheimer’s Association fight against the disease.