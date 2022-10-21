Gainesville Ballet Company to continue decades-old ‘Nutcracker’ tradition this holiday season

From Nov. 18-20, the story of “The Nutcracker” will be brought to life once more with three performances at Brenau University’s Pearce Auditorium.

“We love filling up Pearce Auditorium; it’s such a wonderful theater with so much character,” said Charlotte DeLong, the ballet company’s co-artistic director.

The musical score, written by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, has become synonymous with Christmas, as “The Nutcracker” is traditionally performed during the holiday months of November and December.

DeLong added that the company began preparations for the ballet roughly four months ago, with some of the company's younger co-dancers learning choreography in June.

“It's just a fun way to, I think, celebrate the spirit of Christmas, and also to come to support these dancers and all of their hard work that they do throughout the year to prepare for this,” DeLong said.

DeLong said that this is the second year of this version of “The Nutcracker,” which follows the more traditional storyline of the original choreography by George Balanchine.

Gainesville Ballet Company is also reviving school matinees performances this year for students to see “The Nutcracker” up close.

“Our dancers always love that because the kids are always just so energetic and engaging,” DeLong said. “They always clap at every last thing and it's just a very different atmosphere than the public performances. We’re super excited that we get to bring that back this season.”