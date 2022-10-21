Gainesville Ballet Company to continue decades-old ‘Nutcracker’ tradition this holiday season

The Gainesville Ballet Company will soon be stirring up some holiday magic in the classic production of “The Nutcracker,” a local Christmas tradition for more than 50 years.
From Nov. 18-20, the story of “The Nutcracker” will be brought to life once more with three performances at Brenau University’s Pearce Auditorium.
“We love filling up Pearce Auditorium; it’s such a wonderful theater with so much character,” said Charlotte DeLong, the ballet company’s co-artistic director.
The musical score, written by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, has become synonymous with Christmas, as “The Nutcracker” is traditionally performed during the holiday months of November and December.
DeLong added that the company began preparations for the ballet roughly four months ago, with some of the company's younger co-dancers learning choreography in June.
“It's just a fun way to, I think, celebrate the spirit of Christmas, and also to come to support these dancers and all of their hard work that they do throughout the year to prepare for this,” DeLong said.
DeLong said that this is the second year of this version of “The Nutcracker,” which follows the more traditional storyline of the original choreography by George Balanchine.
Gainesville Ballet Company is also reviving school matinees performances this year for students to see “The Nutcracker” up close.
“Our dancers always love that because the kids are always just so energetic and engaging,” DeLong said. “They always clap at every last thing and it's just a very different atmosphere than the public performances. We’re super excited that we get to bring that back this season.”
More than 70 dancers from ages 7 to 18 will take the stage in the production alongside a handful of professional dancers hired for lead roles, like Cavalier, DeLong said.
For Gainesville High School senior Olivia Nordholz, who has been dancing with Gainesville Ballet Company since she was 3, holding the role of Clara in “The Nutcracker” is a dream come true.
“When you're a younger girl, you start out as a Littlest Angel or China Doll and you have these dream roles that you want to be and just work towards when you're older,” she said. “It’s a full-circle moment that my first soloist’s role was a younger Clara, and so (with) it being my first role and now my last big role is very cool.”
Nordholz said having the role of Arabian in last year’s performance helped prepare her for the role of Clara by boosting her confidence in dancing with a partner.
“For me, it's very nostalgic,” Nordholz said. “All of my memories of Christmas time are basically tied to ‘The Nutcracker,’ and I just think it'll be a great way for families to come celebrate Christmas and get in the Christmas mood.”
Tickets can be purchased online or at the box office.
For tickets to Gainesville Ballet Company “The Nutcracker,” visit gbcdance.com.