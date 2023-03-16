Freedom Beer Fest set to celebrate beer, support local veterans

Get ready to grab a beer and give back. The Freedom Beer Fest will be at a special place and for a special cause.

Sponsored by Tap It Growlers, the event will take place on the grounds of the American Legion Post 7, one of the oldest posts in the country.

“We hope everyone in town gets over there to participate in giving back to the American Legion while enjoying some beer. It’s going to be a fun place to congregate,” said Tap It owner Jim Tortorelli.