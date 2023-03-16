Freedom Beer Fest set to celebrate beer, support local veterans

Get ready to grab a beer and give back. The Freedom Beer Fest will be at a special place and for a special cause.
Sponsored by Tap It Growlers, the event will take place on the grounds of the American Legion Post 7, one of the oldest posts in the country.
“We hope everyone in town gets over there to participate in giving back to the American Legion while enjoying some beer. It’s going to be a fun place to congregate,” said Tap It owner Jim Tortorelli.
Freedom Beer Fest
When: 2-10 p.m. March 25
Where: American Legion Post 7, 2343 Riverside Drive, Gainesville
How much: $3 for admission
More info: gainesvilleamericanlegion.org
Slated for 2-10 p.m. Saturday, March 25, the Freedom Beer Fest will have a $3 admission fee with all proceeds going to the American Legion.
The partnership is intended to drum up interest and inform people about what the nation’s largest wartime veteran service organization actually does.
“One of the ideas is to have people come out and see the Legion and enjoy our open space,” American Legion Post 7 Commander Andre Castleberry said of a reason why the fest was taking place on the grounds.
“We are excited to be working with the American Legion and to be helping them with a membership drive,” Tortorelli said. “We thought it would be great to have the Freedom Brew Fest at Post 7, while having it coincide with a recruiting effort.”
Veterans can join their local American Legion post if they have served at least a day of military service and have received an honorable discharge, according to the American Legion website.
Despite the many beer samples that will be available, there’s more to this year’s fest than just beer. Four or five food trucks will be on site, according to Tortorelli, as well as live music from local bands and solo acts including Audio Pile, Southern Stone, Steve Sanders and David Swinson.
For parking, a parking lot at nearby Riverside Preparatory Academy has been donated for the occasion.
For more information, visit gainesvilleamericanlegion.org or instagram.com/tapitgrowlers.