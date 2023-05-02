By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Downtown Gainesville's First Friday concerts are back again. Here are the details
08062021 FRIDAY 9
Fly Betty Band performed Aug. 6, 2021, in the First Friday Concert Series on the downtown Gainesville square. - photo by John H. Grogan

Live entertainment will once again become a regular part of first Fridays in downtown Gainesville as the seasonal First Friday Concert Series resumes May 5 on the square.

First Friday Concert Series

When: 7-10 p.m. May 5, June 2, July 7, Aug. 4, Sept. 1

Where: Downtown Gainesville square

How much: Free

More info: exploregainesville.org/first-friday-concerts

Hosted by Main Street Gainesville, the free listening experience for first Fridays from May through September, staging five opportunities to sing and dance the night away with a variety of live bands.

Coinciding with Cinco de Mayo, the series’ opening concert features salsa band Willie Ziavino & C.O.T Band; on June 2, Hot Flash is set to deliver ‘80s rock and roll, with Backyard Loveseat delivering country rock July 7. The Aug. 4 concert features variety band Mixtape; Sept. 1 features country folk band Six Foot Ramblers.

The concerts are slated for 7-10 p.m.

Road closures are set to begin at 2 p.m., when the stage arrives at the corner of Spring and Bradford streets. Parking on the square is set to close at 3 p.m. 

Guests can begin setting up their lawn chairs and picnic blankets at 6 p.m. Seating is first come, first serve, according to the city.

For a concert layout map and additional information, visit exploregainesville.org/first-friday-concerts.