Downtown Gainesville's First Friday concerts are back again. Here are the details

Live entertainment will once again become a regular part of first Fridays in downtown Gainesville as the seasonal First Friday Concert Series resumes May 5 on the square.
First Friday Concert Series
When: 7-10 p.m. May 5, June 2, July 7, Aug. 4, Sept. 1
Where: Downtown Gainesville square
How much: FreeMore info: exploregainesville.org/first-friday-concerts
Hosted by Main Street Gainesville, the free listening experience for first Fridays from May through September, staging five opportunities to sing and dance the night away with a variety of live bands.
Coinciding with Cinco de Mayo, the series’ opening concert features salsa band Willie Ziavino & C.O.T Band; on June 2, Hot Flash is set to deliver ‘80s rock and roll, with Backyard Loveseat delivering country rock July 7. The Aug. 4 concert features variety band Mixtape; Sept. 1 features country folk band Six Foot Ramblers.
The concerts are slated for 7-10 p.m.
Road closures are set to begin at 2 p.m., when the stage arrives at the corner of Spring and Bradford streets. Parking on the square is set to close at 3 p.m.
Guests can begin setting up their lawn chairs and picnic blankets at 6 p.m. Seating is first come, first serve, according to the city.
For a concert layout map and additional information, visit exploregainesville.org/first-friday-concerts.