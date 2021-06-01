First Friday concert arrives on the square this week





The band is based out of the Atlanta area and performs popular Motown and R&B songs.

Nicole Ricketts, Main Street manager, said that the city learned a lot from last month’s concert and is ready to host another show.

“We definitely filled up downtown, so we’re excited to have it going once again,” Ricketts said. “We think we had between 2,500 and 3,000 people in and out throughout the whole night last time, so based on the weather... we’re expecting a similar turnout.”

People can claim their spot as early as 6 p.m. and grab a bite to eat at one of the local restaurants. Ricketts said the city decided to hold the event in the downtown area to bring attention to its many businesses and restaurants.

“We want to position downtown as the heartbeat of Gainesville and support our small businesses on the square,” Ricketts said. “During the event, the restaurants probably get the most activity, but our hope is that people will remember all the other awesome retailers and all kinds of services that are downtown.”

Ricketts said that some vendors from the Friday Gainesville Farmers Market will stick around to sell to those attending the concert.

With the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention guidelines update, the event will no longer require social distance circles and will have open seating for those who bring their own chairs and blankets.

Ricketts recommends keeping up with downtown Gainesville’s social media for potential updates in the event of a rainstorm on Friday.

Visitors are encouraged to park at the free Main Street Parking Deck.

For more information, visit Downtown Gainesville’s Facebook page or gainesville.org/377/First-Fridays.