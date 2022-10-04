Find something to cluck about at this year’s Gainesville Chicken Festival

A $6 wristband affords 10 “ample samples” or, for $25, festival-goers can secure a set of five wristbands to feed the whole flock. Wristbands will be available at the gate and online starting Oct. 10 via facebook.com/GainesvilleChickenFestival and exploregainesville.org.



All wristband proceeds go directly to the North Georgia Community Foundation’s Gainesville Spring Chicken scholarship for college students pursuing a career in the poultry industry or a related agricultural field.

The wristbands also double as ballots in the people’s choice competition. When guests have eaten their fill, they can drop their wristband in the box of their favorite cook team.

Determining the grand champion, however, is more complex. In what organizers call a “double blind competition,” the cook teams are assigned a number and time to turn in their entry, at which point they’re given a new number and their entry is carried in a generic to-go box to a panel of judges, who range from Kansas City Barbecue certified judges to “just your normal people that love to eat,” according to Ingebrigtsen.

Entries are judged based on taste, texture and presentation. The scores are tabulated by a computer program to determine the winner.

“We have gone extra steps to make sure that this really is a competition,” Ingebrigtsen said.

A self-proclaimed chicken fan through and through, for Ingebrigtsen, it’s all about texture — and the crispier the garlic parmesan exterior on a tender, juicy wing, the better.

“That’s like a touchdown for me,” she said.

The event isn’t just for the big birds; a kids zone will be full of crafts and activities for little peeps, too.

While this year’s chicken festival sports some new features, from first-time pitmasters to live music by The Murphs, the cost of sampling is one thing organizers purposefully left unchanged.

“We know that inflation is happening everywhere around us, so we wanted the chicken festival this year to be one of the places it doesn’t happen,” Lake Lanier Olympic Park special events manager Morgan Wingler said. “People can still get the same amount of chicken for the exact same place, just so it can be a place where families in the whole community can come and not have to stress.”

This year marks Wingler’s first as a chicken festival organizer, though she’s been a faithful attendee for a few years.

“It’s like, I’ve been going to this for years and all of a sudden I’m the Oz behind the curtain,” she said. “I’m excited for the hype of the day. It’s one of Gainesville’s most popular, biggest festivals … and I’m just excited to see families having a good time and enjoying something I got to be part of putting on.”

Parking will be available at the venue, but somewhat hampered on the beach side due to construction. As a supplement, off-site parking will be available at New Horizons Lanier Park from 10:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., with free shuttle services to and fro provided by the Gainesville trolleys.