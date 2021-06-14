Find handmade and vintage items at Braselton’s 2021 Art-Tique Vintage Market

“Anything handcrafted, created, upcycled, recycled, made by someone, and cool and vintage items is what you’ll find at our show,” Cannella said.



The market will take place June 25-27 in downtown Braselton with over 150 vendors selling unique items. The market has had upward of 300 vendors at a time.

All vendors go through an application process and are picked to ensure there aren’t too many sellers of the same type of product.

“It greatly affects the community economically,” Cannella said. “There’s a lot of vendors that do this, that do it for a living, and this is the show that they will pre plan to be in the year before just to make sure they get that spot.”

Food trucks and other stands will also be selling a foods like jerk Carribean chicken, barbecue, charcuterie boards, seafood, handmade pretzels and other traditional festival foods.

Live music will be inside and outside at the market with sounds from David Court’s one-man band and Ashley Tatarsky and Gary Stone of Sister Moon.

For more information visit www.vintagemarkets.net.