Intimate jazz series to satiate local hunger for live music

According to Wyant, The Arts Council aims to bring in nationally- and internationally-acclaimed artists that, if not for the series, local jazz enthusiasts would have to travel to a larger city to hear.

“We had been able to bring some of the major jazz artists (to Gainesville) prior to (the inception of the series) and we realized that there was an interest in having artists more often in a more intimate setting,” Wyant said. “Some of the artists that we brought many years ago were Dave Brubeck, Herbie Mann, Chuck Mangione, Ramsey Lewis — real old-timers that would bring in a much larger audience, because they did have name recognition in the jazz world. Some of the artists that we bring in now may not be as familiar on the large stage, but they are first-class musicians.”

While the level of audience engagement depends on the artist, listeners can expect to experience a more personal degree of intimacy than their typical concert might afford, according to Wyant.

“They will give the audience a taste of their background, what they have been involved in and a couple of stories,” Wyant said. “The artists enjoy the feedback from the audience. We’re able to get artists sometimes that, normally, we wouldn’t be able to afford because they love the intimacy and the feedback from the audience — oftentimes they have to play background music that people aren’t really listening to. While it is a concert, it’s a more relaxed atmosphere.”

Entering her 39th year at The Arts Council, Wyant is hopeful that the series will urge listeners to dig their heels a little deeper into jazz — even those who are convinced they don’t like the genre.

“Sometimes people will say, ‘I don’t really like jazz,’” Wyant said. “I'll say, ‘Do you like Frank Sinatra?’ and they’ll say, ‘Oh yeah, I love Frank.’ Well, that’s jazz. They don’t realize there are different types of jazz, and they might like one more than the other. Jazz is an American art form. It’s been around for a long time, but there’s still people who don’t realize that they like this art form, this genre of music, and when they come (to the performances) they are really surprised. It’s always an educational process.”

While the annual series’ Saturday performances have sold out, a limited number of tickets for Friday performances are still available.

Series tickets are $180 per individual, securing all five Friday performances. Tickets to reserve an entire bistro table, which seats six, are available for $1,080.

Each performance will begin at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7:30 p.m.

The Arts Council will provide coffee, soft drinks and light snacks; attendees can bring their own adult beverage if they’d like. For those bringing wine, the council will provide the uncork service, glasses and ice.

To purchase tickets and inquire about family and group rates, visit www.theartscouncil.net or call 770-534-2787.