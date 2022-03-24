Enjoy blue skies, easy listening with outdoor concert series' return

Blue Sky Concert Series
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Wednesday in May
Where: Downtown Gainesville squareMore Info: https://www.gainesville.org/577/Blue-Sky-Concerts
The sounds of rock, country and soul will soon fill Gainesville’s historic downtown square as the Blue Sky Concert Series returns in May, giving co-workers a weekly opportunity to take their lunch break outdoors.
The concerts are set for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Wednesday throughout the month of May.
“From the look of the spring season, it’s going to be gorgeous,” Gainesville Public Relations Manager Christina Santee said. “We’re happy to invite people downtown.”
Each of the concerts are free and will put hungry workers within walking distance of a myriad of restaurants and boutiques. Attendees can grab a lunch to-go or pack their own and enjoy the music.
Although still being discussed, downtown businesses offered special discounts and sales during concerts last year. Santee said the city was looking forward to announcing more information on deals as the event draws closer.
The musician lineup includes new and familiar faces. Luke Latimer is scheduled to play on May 4, Rodney Appleby on May 11, Mason Parker on May 18 and Eduardo Cautino on May 25.
Singer-songwriters like Parker and Latimer are known for acoustic, Southern sounds, while performers like Appleby have brought the sounds of blues and soul to the Gainesville Square in the past.
Standing tables will be prepared at the venue, but Santee encourages guests to bring their own chairs, picnic tables or blankets. Park benches will be available on a first come, first served basis.
The city is also accepting event sponsors from those wishing to promote themselves. Local businesses can become a series sponsor for $500 or a single concert sponsor for $200. Sponsorships come with tent and banner space at the event, stage mentions during the concert, company logo on promotional materials and a promotional post with the company’s logo on the Downtown Gainesville’s social media pages.
“Overall, these concerts are a great benefit to downtown Gainesville,” Santee said. “They draw in people from in and out of town and that benefits the businesses.”
The event page mentions an estimated attendance of 300 people per concert.
Concerts will be held inside during the event of rain.
“The feedback we’ve received in the past year is incredible,” Santee said. “It turns out to be a great afternoon for all.”