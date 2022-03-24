Enjoy blue skies, easy listening with outdoor concert series' return

The sounds of rock, country and soul will soon fill Gainesville’s historic downtown square as the Blue Sky Concert Series returns in May, giving co-workers a weekly opportunity to take their lunch break outdoors.

The concerts are set for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Wednesday throughout the month of May.

“From the look of the spring season, it’s going to be gorgeous,” Gainesville Public Relations Manager Christina Santee said. “We’re happy to invite people downtown.”