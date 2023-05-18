Discover North Georgia businesses and entertainment with The Times’ new expo and magazine

Those seeking new North Georgia adventures can uncover the region’s top destinations to visit, dine, play and stay at the first-ever Discover North Georgia Expo at North Georgia Premium Outlets in Dawsonville.
Discover North Georgia Expo
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 10
Where: North Georgia Premium Outlets, 800 Ga. 400, DawsonvilleMore info: 770-535-6371 or msmarz@gainesvilltimes.com
Hosted by Metro Market Media — parent company of The Times, Dawson County News and Forsyth County News — with presenting sponsor Burke Realty, the outdoor event is set to connect residents and visitors with 50-plus vendors and exhibitors from a range of industries, including food and beverage, arts and crafts, home and garden, health and wellness and clothing.
Vendors and exhibitors will be set up in the mall’s front parking lot facing Ga. 400 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 10.
Featuring live entertainment, raffles and giveaways throughout the day, the free event also coincides with the release of Metro Market Media’s latest edition of “Discover North Georgia,” an annual field guide to the region’s burgeoning food and beverage scene, lakeside recreation, hiking trails, shopping, museums and more.
“We are thrilled to bring the Discover North Georgia Expo to the community,” said Megan Smarz, Metro Market Media manager of event and regional publication sales. “Our goal is to create an engaging and interactive platform for local businesses to connect with the public and showcase their products and services. We want visitors to discover the unique offerings of North Georgia and support the growth of our local economy.”For more information, contact Smarz at 770-535-6371 or msmarz@gainesvilltimes.com.