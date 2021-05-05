Dahlonega Arts & Wine Festival returns for sixth year

Last year, the outdoor event was canceled because of the pandemic. Instead, the festival took on a virtual format and featured local artists and musicians.

Letty Rayneri, festival director, said vendors’ booths will be spaced out by 5 to 6 feet to provide ample room for both merchants and attendees. She noted that the event serves as Chestatee Artists’ only fundraiser of the year. Proceeds from raffles, silent auction and other activities will go toward the nonprofit’s art education and programs.

“It’s a way for everyone to enjoy themselves after this long quarantine,” Rayneri said. “Plus, to support our efforts in supporting the arts.”

The wine garden — which opens 11 a.m. Saturday and 12:30 p.m. Sunday — will have three different tents for tastings. People can receive up to eight tasting tickets for 1-ounce samples and a festival wine glass for $20.