Clermont Days festival to kick off fall in North Hall

Every September, Clermont Days heralds the fall season in North Hall.
The two-day festival is set for 4-10 p.m. Sept. 16, and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 17 on the town’s Main Street.
Clermont Days
When: 4-10 p.m. Sept. 16; 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 17
Where: 639 Main St., Clermont
How much: Free
More info: clermontga.com/clermont-days
The event features over 100 vendors and activities for everyone, including a 5K run, a parade down Main Street, live music, arts and crafts, a pumpkin patch, a cake walk, pony rides and a fireworks show.
“It's a family-friendly tradition each year in Clermont,” said Amy Lomax, town clerk for Clermont. “People just love to get out and fellowship with the community and see people they haven't seen in a while coming together as a community.”
Amidst Friday’s festivities, Country River Band will take the stage at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's festivities begin at 7:30 a.m. with the Lions Club 5K, followed by the parade at 10 a.m., a cake walk at noon, and the fireworks show at 9 p.m.
A diverse lineup of live entertainment will fill the day courtesy of Warhill Youth Band, Christ Hampton Band, Larry Scroggs and Sardis Creek, Alan Baker and WMB and 10lb Biscuit.
A replica of historical Clermont built by longtime resident Robert Allison will be on display inside the Chattahoochee Center, according to Lomax.
Lomax expects this year’s Clermont Days will draw quite the crowd as festival-goers come out to get a glimpse of the town.
“This event is such a big hit every year for the entire community,” Lomax said. “We always have a lot of people come out for the parade down Main Street, and everybody loves the fireworks.”
For a complete list of vendors and parade route information, visit clermontga.com/clermont-days.