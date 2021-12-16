9 churches hosting Christmas services in Hall County

Chestnut Mountain Church

Chestnut Mountain is inviting the community to join them in celebrating the Christmas season. Starting at 4 p.m., the church will hold its Christmas Eve worship and candlelight service to remember the story of Jesus Christ and why he came to Earth.

When: 4 p.m. Dec. 24

Where: 4903 Chestnut Mountain Circle, Flowery Branch

More info: chestnutmountain.org

Christ Place Church

To celebrate the birth of Christ, Christ Place church in Flowery Branch is holding a candlelight service and baptism. The church is inviting family, friends and the community at large to the annual service to worship, sing traditional Christmas carols, celebrate baptisms and hear the story of the birth of Christ.

When: 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Dec. 24

Where: 3428 Atlanta Highway, Flowery Branch

More info: christplace.com/event/christmaseve

First Baptist Church of Gainesville

First Baptist is celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ through candlelight. The service will start off with Christmas carols played on the organ and piano. Rev. Jeremy Shoulta will deliver the message of “Born is the King,” while the church’s executive pastor Tony Lankford lights the final advent candle, passing the light through the congregation for each person to set their own candlestick alight.

When: 5:30 p.m. Dec. 24

Where: 751 Green St., Gainesville

More info: fbcgainesville.org

Free Chapel

Free Chapel will be hosting two hour-long candlelight services on Christmas Eve to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. Led by Pastor Jentezen Franklin with Christmas tunes and a special Christmas message, the services will be held at their Gainesville and Braselton campuses.

When: 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 24

Where: 3001 McEver Road, Gainesville, 2001 Cherry Drive, Braselton

More info: freechapel.org/events/christmas-eve-candlelight-2021

Gainesville First United Methodist Church

Gainesville First United Methodist will be hosting four Christmas Eve candlelight services this year. At 5 p.m., a classic worship will be held and livestreamed in the church’s sanctuary along with a separate, modern worship service in its Great Room. Two more classic services will be held in the sanctuary and 7 p.m. and 11 p.m., with a communion at the 11 p.m. service.

When: 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Dec. 24

Where: 2780 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville

More info: www.gfumc.com/christmas

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church

The Good Shepherd Lutheran Church will be hosting their “Joy to the World” Christmas Eve services at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the church’s sanctuary. Both services will include a soloist singing Christmas carols and a message about the birth of Christ. The 6 p.m. service will also include a traditional candlelight ceremony. The services will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook and Youtube.

When: 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 24

Where: 600 S Enota Drive, Gainesville

More info: goodshepherd.info

Grace Episcopal Church

Christmas Eve worship will start early at Grace Episcopal Church in Gainesville with a family-friendly service and Holy Communion at 4 p.m. A traditional service with classic Christmas carols and Holy Eucharist will be held at 7 p.m.. The church will hold its traditional midnight mass at 11 p.m., with music before the Holy Eucharist beforehand at 10:30 p.m. Each of the services will be streamed to their website.

When: 4 p.m., 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Dec. 24

Where: 422 Brenau Ave. NE, Gainesville

More info: gracechurchgainesville.org/upcoming_events/christmas-eve

Hopewell Baptist Church

Hopewell Baptist Church’s annual Christmas Eve candlelight service will focus on celebrating the first coming of Christ with traditional and contemporary Christmas tunes. Glowsticks will be available for younger children instead of the candle if needed, and quiet holiday activities will be available for children to do during the service.

When: 5 p.m. Dec. 24

Where: 5086 Poplar Springs Road, Gainesville

More info: hopewell.church

Lakewood Baptist Church

Whether early in the afternoon or late in the evening, Lakewood Baptist church is inviting the community to worship and celebrate with them this Christmas. The church will hold several traditional baptisms and candlelight services featuring Christmas music and a focus on the importance of hope in the book of Ezekiel.

When: 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. Dec. 24

Where: 2235 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville

More info: lakewoodlife.org/events/christmas

Prince of Peace

Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Flowery Branch is opening their doors to the community with four services on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Prior to its first service at 3 p.m., the church will show its children’s pageant and Nativity scene at 2:45 p.m. A Spanish service will be held at 8 p.m., followed by the church’s traditional midnight service.

When: 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.. Dec. 24; midnight and 10 a.m. Dec. 25

Where: 6439 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch

More info: popfb.org/christmas