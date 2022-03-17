This church-maintained exercise trail is open in Oakwood — but church attendance isn't required

Outdoor enthusiasts eager to enjoy the springlike weather and get active can now visit the grounds of McEver Road Church to walk its new public-access trail and try the various exercises set up along the way.

The trail is approximately one mile long and surrounds the premises of the church, which is a United Methodist Church community. The exercises begin simple but gradually become more difficult from station to station; guests are prompted to do everything from hamstring pulls to a balance walk and pull-ups. Signs containing details and instructions for correct posture and form can be found throughout.

Those who trek the entire course can expect a full-body workout that varies in intensity by how hard they’re willing to work.