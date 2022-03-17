This church-maintained exercise trail is open in Oakwood — but church attendance isn't required

McEver Road Church Exercise Trail
When: Open all hours
Where: 5226 McEver Road, Oakwood
More Info: facebook.com/McEverUMC
Outdoor enthusiasts eager to enjoy the springlike weather and get active can now visit the grounds of McEver Road Church to walk its new public-access trail and try the various exercises set up along the way.
The trail is approximately one mile long and surrounds the premises of the church, which is a United Methodist Church community. The exercises begin simple but gradually become more difficult from station to station; guests are prompted to do everything from hamstring pulls to a balance walk and pull-ups. Signs containing details and instructions for correct posture and form can be found throughout.
Those who trek the entire course can expect a full-body workout that varies in intensity by how hard they’re willing to work.
The trail is open to the public at all hours, and although built by the church, exercise-hungry residents are invited to utilize it with or without church involvement or attendance.
The church is treating it as a public forum in the same way that city parks are.
“We’re not trying to lure people into the church with it,” said the Rev. Rob Bruce, who pastors the church. “It’s for the public. People can use it whenever they want.”
Church volunteers spent a three-day weekend setting up the pull-up bars, balance beams, signs and other equipment that make up the fitness trail, but visitors can still expect a few more additions to the path in the future.
Bruce mentioned plans to have the trail double as a prayer labyrinth that would guide guests through a series of prayers when passing through backwards. They’re also considering adding trash barrels along with other minor improvements.
“We wanted to build an outwards-focused facility,” Bruce said.
According to Bruce, the trail is the church’s first step towards expanding into a full-blown community outlet. McEver Road Church is also constructing a community pavilion that guests will be able to reserve for events and plans to share details about their community garden in the near future. Restrooms and a playground are also included in the church’s future plans.
“We want to create a place that will bring people together,” Bruce said of the church.
McEver Road Church welcomes all denominations and people, Bruce said.For more information on the church and its services, visit its website or Facebook page.